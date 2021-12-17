Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2 will be on its way in the near future and many want to know the exact release date for the new season.

The game has been a massive hit ever since its release in November 2021 and it is one of the biggest selling games of the calendar year.

After the recent successes of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, there was a lot of pressure on the developers, Sledgehammer Games, to produce another bestseller and they did just that.

The World War II game has the popular multiplayer mode, alongside a great campaign as well as Zombies, so there is a lot for players to play in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Seasons in Call of Duty tend to come out every few months, and with Vanguard Season 1 launching in December 2021, we still have a little bit of time to wait until Season 2 will be released.

What is the release date for COD Vanguard Season 2?

We do not have an official release date for Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2; however, we do know that the Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 battle pass expires on Tuesday 1st February 2022.

Typically when a battle pass ends in any Call of Duty game, the next season starts, so we should expect to see Season 2 go live on Tuesday 1st February 2022 as well.

The excitement around new seasons being released is very understandable, as it means a lot of new content will be released like new cosmetics, weapons and maps.

So far, Vanguard have remastered a few fan favourite maps, like Shipment, and moulded them into World War II maps, and this has gone down very well with the gaming community.

It will be very interesting to see if they remaster any other fan favourite maps in season 2. In season 1, they remastered Dome.

Hopefully we are officially told the release date of the new season in the near future, as the gaming community are itching to find out when it comes out.

