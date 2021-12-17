FIFA 23: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of FIFA 23 could be about to rip up the script and tale the virtual football sim in an all-new direction.

Questions have been raised regarding the recent trademark by EA Sports of "EA Sports FC 23", which could be the new title of the next game depending on what happens with the current deal with the governing body.

Because of this, it could mean that the gaming giants, and FIFA, part ways, in a partnership they have shared since 1994.

If that is the case, it will definitely take fans of the series away from their comfort zone with the franchise being represented under EA's banner alone, which raises questions about how the game would look as far as licensing and authenticity are concerned.

Because of this, there is already intrigue regarding when FIFA 23, or EA Sports FC 23, could be released, with players possibly stepping into the unknown.

While information is limited, here is everything we know about the launch so far:

FIFA 23 Release Date

At the time of writing, it is too early to tell when FIFA 23 or EA Sports FC 23 will be released. Looking at when previous titles have been released over the years, we do suspect that the game will arrive during October 2022.

It could be that the game is pushed back while the legal obligations are resolved, or whether EA go ahead with the rumoured rebrand that could happen.

If it doesn't, then decades of games of old become a sad memory, which could also bring with a new gaming marketing strategy entirely.

We've seen this recently with the Pro Evolution Soccer series from Konami, who opted to go down the free-to-play route with their eFootball rebrand.

Also, other new competitors are starting to emerge, with Strikerz Inc working on UFL and a former Counter-Strike eSports gamer leading the developmental work for GOALS.

It looks like 2022 will be a huge year for gaming, especially in this sector, which could have a say in when EA bring out this game.

Of course, this is all speculation at this time so we will provide further updates in the coming weeks and months ahead as soon as more details emerge.

