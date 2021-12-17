Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mason Greenwood got off to a fast start at the beginning of the current season bagging three goals in as many Premier League games for Manchester United. The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford shortly afterwards, though, saw his playing time rapidly decline.

The 20-year-old forward hasn't started either of the two top-flight games under new interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick - something that doesn't bode well for his prospects between now and the end of the campaign.

A report has now emerged suggesting that Greenwood is ready to quit the 'Theatre of Dreams'. Said to be frustrated over his lack of first-team opportunities, as well as the fact that Ronaldo continues to be selected ahead of him, the Bradford-born star is believed to have a number of top European sides interested in his signature.

According to the article from Spanish outlet El Nacional, both Barcelona and Juventus are keeping tabs on Greenwood's situation, while Arsenal would also be keen on a deal if he wanted to remain in the Premier League.

Ronaldo took aim at the 'new generation' of Manchester United players - including Greenwood - earlier in the season.

"I don’t mean only in football, this new generation since probably 1995 they are thinking different," suggested Ronaldo prior to United's 5-0 home drubbing by Liverpool in October, per the Daily Mail.

"The life, the football, the struggles, this has to come from inside of you. You have to accept some times that you don’t agree with."

The El Nacional report indicates that Greenwood is far from happy with comments such as these from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner - and is also seemingly resentful of how quickly Ronaldo has assumed a leadership role at United since his return to the club.

For his part, United manager Rangnick has stated that doesn't feel Greenwood is yet physically ready to be a fixture in his starting XI.

"He has to develop physically but technically for his age he is a great player. My job is to develop him, to make an athlete out of him and if he manages to do that, he can become a regular player for this club," admitted the 63-year-old German earlier this month after United's 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the Champions League.

Greenwood, however, apparently believes he is already up to that standard - and doesn't intend to sit on the bench and play understudy to Ronaldo.

Despite only being two years into his four-year deal at the club, Greenwood could soon be on the move. He will have no shortage of suitors if he does opt to depart Old Trafford.

