UFC: Miesha Tate ponders division drop after Julianna Peña becomes bantamweight champion

MMA legend Miesha Tate has revealed she could drop down to the lightweight division after Julianna Peña became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

In one of the biggest upsets in MMA history, Peña stunned Amanda Nunes to take the bantamweight title last weekend.

Nunes, who is still the UFC women’s featherweight champion, saw her impressive 12-fight, seven-year undefeated streak come to an end.

Tate was the last bantamweight champion before Nunes took the title in 2016, and following her return to UFC this year after a five-year retirement, she made it clear she wanted to take the belt back.

But Tate revealed she now thinks that is unlikely to happen, and she could instead square up to Peña, a good friend and occasional training partner.

"This definitely changes the entire landscape of the bantamweight division," Tate told MMA Junkie. "I think what will be next will be Amanda and Julie.

"All signs point to that will be the next fight, and I think Julie wins that fight again, especially because Amanda has already been broken by her once. I believe Julianna can definitely do that again, probably with more ease the second time.

"I need to get in the win column again so I will probably fight in March, probably is what I’m looking at. I don’t want to fight Julie because I’ve rooted for so long for her to get there.

Tate continued: "A lot can change between now and then, so I have to win and do my job so I think what really I’ve got to do is win and focus on that.

"If Julie’s still the champion by the time that I get there, then I think that’s a conversation we have at that time.

"I’ve probably got to get two wins until I’m looking at a championship fight, at least, so I’ve got to focus on me and I’m going to continue to cheer on Julie and pray that we don’t ever have to fight each other."

Instead of having to fight Peña, the 35-year-old Tate suggested she could drop down to the lightweight division.



This is far from confirmed, however, and Tate suggested she would find it difficult to leave the bantamweight class after losing to Ketlen Vieira in November.

"It’s something I’ve definitely thought about, but I definitely don’t want people thinking that I’m running at 135," Tate said.

"I hate the idea of leaving a division on a loss. It really bugs me. Something really bothers me about that, leaving the division on a loss.

"It’s something I’ve thought about, but at the same time, I feel like I need more time to digest all of that. It’s not out of the question by any means, but it would be a long process to get down to 125.

"I’ve been pretty vocal that I’m not a fan of big weight cuts, so I would probably have to do some things to change my body to get down to that weight, but it’s not something that’s way out in left field."

Tate retired from MMA in 2016, but announced she would return to the ring in March. She then beat fellow American Marion Reneau in her first fight in five years in July.

Her career revival then hit a bump, however, following her loss to Vieira. She is now facing a possible six-month medical suspension after reportedly suffering "bilateral nose fractures" and a "superior nasal septal fracture" during the match.

