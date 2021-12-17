Will Harry Potter Be in Hogwarts Legacy?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hogwarts Legacy is on the radars of many gamers and the question regarding featured characters is ramping up too.

The infamous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is where Harry Potter became a master wizard which helped him take down Voldemort during the eight-movie franchise which is considered to be one of the best of all time.

As a result, it is making a move from the big screen to the world of gaming, where Avalanche Studios will be responsible for providing the most immersive experience imaginable.

However, some may not have done some digging on Hogwarts Legacy regarding its context and what it will be about and what era will be set in. One of the characters that has constantly come up is Harry Potter and whether he will be in Hogwarts Legacy itself.

The fact that he was a central focus in what was a phenomenal series of books and films, it will be interesting to see what Warner Bros and Avalanche have in store for their curious and growing fanbase.

Will Harry Potter Feature in Hogwarts Legacy?

Those that were hoping to either play as Harry Potter or interact with him as an NPC (non-playable character) will sadly be disappointed.

Harry Potter will not feature in Hogwarts Legacy due to the era in which the game is set in. Avalanche have confirmed that it will be set in the late 1800s and following a character in Hogwarts. It was not specified whether or not this character was fully customisable or whether it was a default character that is stuck to a particular storyline.

Gamers will be able to explore some of the infamous locations in and around Hogwarts, including Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village, both of which are places where Harry Potter had some infamous encounters and battles.

This, more than likely, means that Ron Weasley and Hermoine Grainger will not be in Hogwarts Legacy either. That being said, players could come across some of their ancestors during this timeframe, which could make for some interesting dialogue.

We doubt this will put fans off buying Hogwarts Legacy as they will be able to create their own heritage at the famous school, hence the name.

