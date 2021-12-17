West Ham transfer news: Hammers "long-term admirers" of 31-cap Premier League ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has revealed that West Ham United are "long-term admirers" of Liverpool striker Divock Origi ahead of the January transfer window.

The Belgium international, who has won 31 caps for his country, has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and is struggling to play regularly under boss Jurgen Klopp.

What's the latest with Origi?

Origi has become something of a cult hero during his time at Liverpool, such has been his habit of scoring vital goals.

He netted that brilliant goal against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final after Trent Alexander-Arnold took a corner quickly, helping secure the Reds' safe passage into the final against Tottenham Hotspur, in which Origi scored again.

This season, though, he has, prior to the game against Newcastle, been limited to just 38 minutes of first-team football in the Premier League,

West Ham have been linked with a potential move for the striker in recent weeks and O'Rourke believes that the Hammers could make a move in January.

The Hammers have just Michail Antonio as their only senior striker at the club and could well be in the market for reinforcements.

Origi has a contract that expires at the end of the season, meaning January may be the last chance Liverpool get to receive a fee for the forward.

What has O'Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “Divock Origi finds himself down the pecking order at Liverpool and we know West Ham have been long-term admirers of the Belgian. It’s an interesting one, that one, it’s one to keep an eye on.”

Would Origi play at West Ham?

Almost certainly.

Origi would not just provide back-up to Antonio but also competition, with the club seeming to run into issues in recent weeks.

Antonio has not scored since the win over Tottenham in October, meaning he is now on a run of eight games without hitting the back of the net.

Against Arsenal in midweek, Antonio again struggled, as the Gunners ran out 2-0 winners at the Emirates.

He registered only 43 touches of the ball throughout the game, as per SofaScore, and did not muster a single shot on target. He also struggled to pass the ball, making just six accurate passes from 15 attempts.

Having someone like Origi on the bench would have been a real boost to Moyes, and offered some genuine tactical flexibility.

As it was, Antonio was forced to plough a lone furrow throughout the game despite his terrible performance.

Origi would definitely get several minutes at the London Stadium.

