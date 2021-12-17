Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kevin Owens has explained his decision to re-sign with WWE and not look to leave the company, as many expected him to.

This week, it was reported that Kevin Owens had signed a new multi-year contract with WWE, with his old deal set to expire in January 2022.

As was the case with Adam Cole, Daniel Bryan, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, many people expected Kevin Owens to leave WWE when his deal expired, but that isn't how things played out.

Speaking to Pat Laprade for TVA Sports, Owens explained that the decision to stay with WWE was actually a pretty easy one when he took into consideration what was best for his family:

"The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family, really. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision to take."

Owens also explained that he has "a sense of belonging" with WWE, considering he's been with the company for seven years now, his longest stint with one company in his wrestling career:

WWE has been my home for seven years now, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I’ve spent the majority of my career here. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled for, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest. That’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.

Reports have indicated that Owens received an "excellent offer" from WWE, which will see him bring home around $2-3million each year.

Considering that Owens is now believed to be one of WWE's highest-paid performers, it isn't too surprising to see that he re-signed with the company.

You can watch Kevin Owens live every single week over here in the UK on WWE Raw on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News