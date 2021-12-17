Amir Khan vs Kell Brook Undercard: Full Confirmed List so Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A boxing fight that many sporting fans have been waiting for for many years between Amir Khan and Kell Brook has finally been confirmed and we have all the latest news around who is on the undercard.

The two boxers are towards the end of their career, but this fight will still be a very entertaining spectacle and there will be some big blows.

They have both had very illustrious careers which have included world title bids, but have never been able to face each other in the past.

What makes this fight even more interesting is the fact that the two hate each other, and we could see this when they had a press conference following the fight being announced.

Read More: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Who is fighting on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard?

Everyone will be tuning in to watch the main event, but a lot of people will also want to see the fight on the undercard.

They could include title fights, grudge matches or feature fights which involve up and coming stars, so they are definitely worth tuning in for.

Typically, there are around three-five fights on the undercard and there should be some huge fights on this undercard as there is a lot of coverage and hype around the event.

So far, the only full fight to be confirmed is the main event between Khan and Brook, but no doubt over the next few weeks and months, more fights will be announced, and the moment they are, we will update this page, so be sure to keep an eye on it.

Main Event:

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Undercard:

Bradley Rea vs TBA

Viddal Riley vs TBA

It will be thoroughly interesting to see Viddal Riley fight, as the YouTuber/boxer is making his first professional boxing appearance in England.

This will not just be exciting for him but also his fights who have been dying to see him live.

No doubt we will be treated to some mouth watering fights on the undercard when they are announced.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News