Emma Raducanu vs Fallon Sherrock: British stars to compete in TV ratings battle

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will go head-to-head with darts star Fallon Sherrock on Sunday night in a TV ratings battle.

Sherrock faces Steve Beaton in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, with the match being shown live on Sky Sports.

Dubbed ‘The Queen of the Palace’, Sherrock made history back in 2019 when she became the first woman to win a match at the World Championships.

This year, she has continued to be a trailblazer for female darts players. At the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts, the 27-year-old became the first woman to reach the last 16 of a major ranking tournament and ended up reaching the quarter-finals.

The Milton Keynes born star has emerged as a fan favourite and fans will no doubt be keen to tune in and see if Sherrock can repeat her heroics from two years ago.

Should the Queen of the Palace win her opening two games, a match against world number one and reigning World Champion Gerywn Price beckons.

But while Sherrock’s journey in this year’s competition makes for box office viewing, her opening game is scheduled for the same time as the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year awards show.

Raducanu is one of six names on the shortlist, alongside Adam Peaty, Sarah Storey, Tom Daley, Tyson Fury and Raheem Sterling.

The teenager shocked the world back in September when she won the US Open as a qualifier without dropping a set.

This led her to become the new British number one, despite playing just two major tournaments in her career.

The Bromley born star is the heavy favourite to win the prestigious Sports Personality award this weekend, but will not be able to attend the ceremony in Salford if she wins.

This is because the tennis prodigy is currently isolating in the Middle East, after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of a warm-up tournament in Abu Dhabi.

She will therefore complete her pre-season training and spend Christmas in Dubai before flying to Australia ahead of the 2022 season.

The Sports Personality awards show will begin at 18:45 GMT on BBC One. The main award is scheduled to be handed out shortly before 21:00.

Elsewhere, Sherrock will compete in Sunday’s evening session at Alexandra Palace, which starts at 19:00. The Queen of the Palace will be the third match of the night and will follow the conclusion of Florian Hempel vs Martin Schindler.

