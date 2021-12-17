Warzone Pacific Season 2: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty battle royale game Warzone will be releasing Season 2 in the near future and many want to know the exact release date for the new season.

Battle royale games are definitely the hype at the moment, and Call of Duty faces a lot of healthy competition from Fortnite and Apex Legends.

The Warzone map players loved, Verdansk, is now gone forever; however, the new map Caldera is being thoroughly enjoyed by the gaming community.

After the recent success of Warzone in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, there was a lot of pressure on the developers, Sledgehammer Games, to produce another bestseller and they did just that.

What is the release date for COD Warzone Pacific Season 2?

We do not have an official release date for Call of Duty Warzone Season 2; however, we do know that the Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 battle pass expires on Tuesday 1st February 2022.

Typically when a battle pass ends in any Call of Duty game, the next season starts, so we should expect to see Season 2 go live on Tuesday 1st February 2022 as well.

Warzone has had some issues since season 1 recently went live at the start of December 2021, like lag problems and gun glitches, so by the time season 2 comes around, there will be a lot of pressure on Sledgehammer to make sure that Season 2.

No doubt the creators will know these issues and hope to rectify them as soon as possible, and when they do, they will release patch notes to tell you what exactly is being changed.

For now, players will wonder what else will be released when season 2 goes live and they should expect a lot of new content.

Despite season 1 only bringing out the new map recently, there will no doubt be some small changes to the Caldera map, like new points of interest, and possible new ways of being able to transport around the map.

It is very exciting times for Warzone players and we hope that the new season will be releasing a lot of good new content.

