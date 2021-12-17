FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard Swaps and Rewards Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is running a new Winter Wildcard promo from 6PM on Friday 17th December 2021 and leaks have revealed new Winter Wildcard swaps will be coming to the game.

The Winter Wildcard promo is just like any other, and will see a lot of players get special cards with massive upgrades.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have upped the ante this year when it has come to FIFA promos and are releasing a new one every week, so there are an abundance of special cards for players to get their hands on.

Hopefully the cards coming in this promo are ones that fit the meta and are quite overpowered, but also at quite a fair price.

Read More: FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard (FUT): Release Date, Leaks, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

Winter Wildcard Swaps Leaked for FUT 22

Lots of leaks around this promo have surfaced over the last week, but it is huge news to hear that they are going to be doing Winter Wildcard swaps.

For those who do not know, swaps are a way for players to unlock rewards. They have to complete challenges to unlock special cards known as swaps. These are bronze special cards which you put in an SBC to unlock the rewards.

The latest leaks have surfaced on social media and were revealed by Donk Trading, who is a very reliable leaker.

Donk Trading could not reveal the date that these Winter Wildcard Swaps are coming, but due to the promo out on the 17th December 2021 at 6PM, it should be very soon.

What the leaker could reveal to us is the amount of Swaps/tokens required in order to unlock certain rewards, and these rewards include two special player cards.

Here are the swaps and the rewards in full:

2 Tokens: 50K Pack

3 Tokens: 81-89 x10

5 Tokens: 125K Pack

8 Tokens: Wildcard Gunter

12 Tokens: Wildcard Daka

15 Tokens: 85+ x10

This is very exciting for the FIFA community as these are a lot of great rewards and despite 15 tokens being a massive grind, it will definitely be worth doing.

It will no doubt take players a lot of hours to get all available tokens, so some may just try and get a certain amount that gets them the rewards they want.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News