PUBG Battlegrounds Update 15.3: Release Date, Patch Notes, PC, World Updates, Social, Bug Fixes

PUBG Battlegrounds is expected to be garnished with update 15.3 in the coming weeks and we have everything you need to know regarding the upcoming patch.

This update from PUBG Corporation, the developers, is expected to override the festive patch that was implemented in 15.1 as the hugely successful battle royale series looks ahead to 2022.

New vehicles such as mountain bikes were offered to us in that patch, as well as several weapon balances and world updates.

So, what can we expect from 15.3? Will we see a significant update along the lines of 15.1? Or will players be treated to just a minor one with some in-game creases ironed out for good measure?

While information is still limited at this stage, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about PUBG Battlegrounds update 15.3.

Release Date

At the time of writing, it is not been officially confirmed when update 15.3 will be arriving in PUB Battlegrounds update 15.3 will be arriving. But based on recent release patterns, we believe it could be on Wednesday 29th December 2021.

However, this could be pushed back to the following Wednesday, which would be 5th January 2022 because of the festive period which has bank holidays all rolled into it that may put the developers on the back foot.

We will update this section of the article as soon as more details are

Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for PUBG Battlegrounds update 15.3 have yet to be revealed by PUBG Corporation. The complete list of changes, along with the sections that are listed below, once they are unveiled.

Stick with us and come back here on the above date once they are released.

World Updates

TBC

Social

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

