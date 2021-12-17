Aston Villa transfer news: 'A lot of big clubs' will be interested in £25.2m Villa target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Midlands journalist Luke Hatfield has claimed that there is "a lot of talk" around Aston Villa possibly signing Boubacar Kamara from Marseille ahead of the January transfer window.

The midfielder is out of contract next summer, with The Athletic reporting that he is set to depart the French club once this season ends.

What's the latest news with Kamara?

Kamara is an interesting case at Marseille, given that his deal is expiring and he has yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

The Athletic report the French club will make another attempt to convince him to stay, but that he has decided to move on.

Kamara, being a player in a foreign league, can sign a pre-contract agreement with a Premier League club in January should he so wish.

Still just 22, the defensive midfielder is valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt and has become a first-team fixture at Marseille.

Kamara, who can also operate as a central defender, has made a total of 141 appearances for the club, while winning nine caps for the France U21 team.

It seems, though, that Villa will have to fight off serious competition if they are to sign the promising youngster, having been speculatively linked with the club by The Birmingham Mail.

The Athletic reports that Newcastle United and Wolves both saw deadline day moves fail in the summer, while Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation, and both Bayern Munich and Barcelona admire his talents.

Villa fans do too, with several of them demanding the club sign him in the summer.

What has Hatfield said about Kamara?

Asked about potential transfer targets, he told GiveMeSport: “There is a lot of talk around Boubacar Kamara and Marseille.

"He's going on a free in the summer but I think there'll be a lot of really big clubs after him”

How good is Kamara, really?

This is a good question.

He has never played for anyone but Marseille, so he has come up through the system in France before making his first-team debut.

Fbref paints a picture of a busy midfielder who can impact the play at both ends of the pitch.

He is in the top 10% for passes attempted and passes completed from midfielders in Europe's top five leagues, while he is also in the top 15% for tackles.

That's mightily impressive and his stats draw comparisons with both Rodri, at Manchester City, and Koke, at Atletico Madrid.

Both players could be termed as world-class in their respective positions, and Kamara appears to be trending that way too, provided he does not suffer any bad injuries or make a move that would limit his game time.

Undoubtedly, he would be able to replace Marvelous Nakamba in the midfield, with the Zimbabwe international facing up to the prospect of missing the remainder of the season.

The Athletic reports that he has sustained a knee injury and could be out for the rest of the campaign, placing pressure on the club to secure a replacement in January.

Nakamba had been central to Steven Gerrard's first few games in charge.

Unfortunately for Villa, it seems very unlikely that they will be able to put together a package to satisfy his demands if one of Barca, Bayern, or United make their interest known.

The best bet is to hope that they don't but if they are to try, having the carrot of European football to dangle would change things.

Villa are currently ninth, so even that looks a tall order.

