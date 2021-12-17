Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool star's reaction when asked: 'Would you rather retire or play for Man Utd'
Trent Alexander-Arnold continued his brilliant form on Thursday evening in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Newcastle.
With Liverpool leading 2-1 midway through the second half, the full-back produced an exquisite goal saving challenge to deny Ryan Fraser from netting an equaliser.
Alexander-Arnold then netted a rocket with three minutes remaining to make the points safe for his side.
The 22-year-old took aim from 25 yards and his shot lasered past a hapless Martin Dubravka in a flash.
A day on from heroics and Sky Sports have posted a question and answer they conducted with Alexander-Arnold.
In the three-minute video, the youngster is asked a number of 'would you rather' questions.
One of the questions he was asked was: 'Would you rather play for Manchester United or retire?'
It didn't take long for the Liverpool man to think about it.
"Retire to be honest. I could not do that..." he said without any thought.
You can watch the full video below...
We've listed some of the questions he was asked and his answers below...
Q: 'Would you rather cross a ball like Trent or Robbo?'
A: 'That's an obvious one really, isn't it?! Myself.'
Q: 'Would you rather play FIFA with Diogo Jota or against him?'
A: 'We were speaking about it the other day... about the game we had, which finished 1-0 [to Jota]. He even admitted I could have won it. But he plays it too much for me to have a chance these days. So I'd say with.'
Q: 'Would you rather play with Gerrard or Carragher?'
A: 'Gerrard. Carragher would understand. If he got asked if he'd rather play with himself or Gerrard, he'd probably say Gerrard.'
Q: 'Would you rather give up some passing ability to be quicker or stay the same?'
A: 'Stay the same. 100%. The ball moves faster than legs.'
Q: Would you rather eat pigs in blankets or eat stuffing?'
A: 'Stuffing. I don't like pigs in blankets.'
Q: 'Would you rather have Hendo's or Robbo's accent?'
A: 'Hendo's... just about. Both as bad as each other for me.'
Q: 'Would you rather play in the Merseyside derby or vs Man United.'
A: 'Man United is the bigger game historically. I'd say Man United. More people watch it.'