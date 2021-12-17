Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continued his brilliant form on Thursday evening in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Newcastle.

With Liverpool leading 2-1 midway through the second half, the full-back produced an exquisite goal saving challenge to deny Ryan Fraser from netting an equaliser.

Alexander-Arnold then netted a rocket with three minutes remaining to make the points safe for his side.

The 22-year-old took aim from 25 yards and his shot lasered past a hapless Martin Dubravka in a flash.

A day on from heroics and Sky Sports have posted a question and answer they conducted with Alexander-Arnold.

In the three-minute video, the youngster is asked a number of 'would you rather' questions.

One of the questions he was asked was: 'Would you rather play for Manchester United or retire?'

It didn't take long for the Liverpool man to think about it.

"Retire to be honest. I could not do that..." he said without any thought.

You can watch the full video below...

We've listed some of the questions he was asked and his answers below...

Q: 'Would you rather cross a ball like Trent or Robbo?'

A: 'That's an obvious one really, isn't it?! Myself.'

Q: 'Would you rather play FIFA with Diogo Jota or against him?'

A: 'We were speaking about it the other day... about the game we had, which finished 1-0 [to Jota]. He even admitted I could have won it. But he plays it too much for me to have a chance these days. So I'd say with.'

Q: 'Would you rather play with Gerrard or Carragher?'

A: 'Gerrard. Carragher would understand. If he got asked if he'd rather play with himself or Gerrard, he'd probably say Gerrard.'

Q: 'Would you rather give up some passing ability to be quicker or stay the same?'

A: 'Stay the same. 100%. The ball moves faster than legs.'

Q: Would you rather eat pigs in blankets or eat stuffing?'

A: 'Stuffing. I don't like pigs in blankets.'

Q: 'Would you rather have Hendo's or Robbo's accent?'

A: 'Hendo's... just about. Both as bad as each other for me.'

Q: 'Would you rather play in the Merseyside derby or vs Man United.'

A: 'Man United is the bigger game historically. I'd say Man United. More people watch it.'

