Arsenal rebel Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang 'is not expected to play for the club again' before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations, according to a report.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker, 32, has fallen out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta amid reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Arteta confirmed that Aubameyang will be unavailable for selection for Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United at Elland Road after he was stripped of the captaincy earlier this week.

And now The Telegraph says the 32-year-old will be forced to train on his own away from the rest of the first team before being allowed to leave the club to link up with his international teammates 'at the earliest opportunity'.

However, the report adds that Aubameyang himself has no clue about what Arteta actually plans to do with him right now, as the club will apparently reassess the situation once he returns from Cameroon.

The Arsenal boss refused to be drawn on speculation about his future, only going so far as to say 'he is not available' for the upcoming trip to Leeds.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta said: "Every time that you are sitting here, you have some challenges.

"You have some brilliant moments and some moments when you have to make decisions.

"I am sitting here to try to make the right decisions every day. My only intention is that - to get the club in the best possible condition, to defend our players and get the best possible results on the pitch that we can.

"It's been challenging because those decisions are tough and not pleasant, but you have to do what you feel is right."

However, Arsenal legend Alan Smith believes there will be no easy way back for Aubameyang, whilst he reckons he will eventually suffer the same fate as Mesut Ozil.

Smith told Sky Sports: "It looks a difficult road back for Aubameyang at Arsenal.

"When you do what you do to the captain of the club, and from the outside looking in, quite rightly Arteta has done it.

"You wonder what Aubameyang's state of mind will be now. It didn't seem great in the first place in terms of his confidence out on the pitch.

"I still think he's got about 18 months left on his deal and I'm sure at this point Arteta would like to sell him, but somebody on £350,000-a-week is going to be virtually impossible to move on, unless they do what they did with Mesut Ozil and give him a shed load of money and he'd have to accept less money elsewhere.

"It's a problem and a problem Arteta didn't need, but now it's a big challenge for Arsenal to rebuild their attack and it is going to depend on some very clever and inspired recruitment."

