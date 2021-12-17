Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'like the look of' £10m EPL attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield reckons that Wolves like the look of Liverpool striker Divock Origi – with Bruno Lage's men in desperate need of another striker.

Wolves have made steady progress under Lage but are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League and could do with adding another frontman to their squad in January.

Have Wolves been linked with Origi previously?

According to the Mirror, the Midlands outfit were interested in signing Origi back in August, with Liverpool prepared to sell if their £20m asking-price was matched. He's also been linked with Wolves once again recently as part of a deal that could see Liverpool move for Adama Traore.

Origi, who joined Liverpool for £10m back in 2014, had been restricted to a bit-part role under Jurgen Klopp last season. He was an unused substitute on 21 occasions, playing just 536 minutes in total, which saw him score just once.

Despite his lack of chances under Klopp, he ended up staying at Anfield, which allowed Wolves to sign Hwang Hee-chan on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig instead.

The South Korean has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Molineux, scoring four goals in his first six appearances, including both in the victory over Newcastle.

But Hatfield believes that Lage still needs another striker next month, with record signing Fabio Silva hardly getting a look in.

What did Hatfield say about Origi?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Wolves have been linked with him before, obviously they like the look of him.

"They need someone to back up Raul Jimenez, they have Hwang, who's a different player, but other than that, who have they got? You've got Fabio Silva, who's a young lad, and we're yet to see the best of him, so I think a striker option would be interesting."

How has Origi performed this season?

It's been quite a strange campaign for Origi, who's clearly down the pecking order at Liverpool, but like so often in the past, he's still coming up with crucial goals.

Overall, the frontman has started just four times, but has still managed to score five goals in less than 400 minutes of competitive action.

One of those came in stoppage-time against Wolves to help Liverpool collect three priceless points at Molineux earlier this month, which led to Klopp calling his finishing incredible, before he scored the winner at the San Siro to ensure the Reds maintained their 100 percent Champions League record.

Origi's unlikely to ever be first-choice, but with Liverpool losing both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the African Cup of Nations next month, he could become a key player in their absence.

