Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Premier League clubs often go abroad in the summer to prepare for the new season.

Tottenham did exactly that in 2003 when they travelled to South Africa.

One of the games they played was against Orlando Pirates.

Glenn Hoddle chose a strong side for the match. The likes of Stephen Carr, Jamie Redknapp and Gus Poyet all started, while Robbie Keane was named among the substitutes.

After no goals in the opening 75 minutes, the game burst into life as the game drew to a conclusion.

Steve Lekoelea gave the hosts the lead, only for Helder Postiga to level proceedings moments later.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Orlando Pirates then took the lead five minutes from time after Lesley Manyathela struck from the spot.

The hosts then completely humiliated Spurs in the game's final moments.

Players from the home side started showboating with some quite outrageous skills.

It got to the point where the commentator even said: "Steve, what are you doing?! If he carries on like that he's going to get hit."

Spurs' players were clearly getting more and more animated. They tried their hardest to get the ball back but found it tough going.

A video of the final few minutes has emerged and it's a hilarious watch.

Many football fans have reacted to the video and you can view some of the comments below...

Just imagine being 2-1 down in the 90th minute and the opposition team starts showboating like that?!

Football Terrace DEBATE: Why Kylian Mbappe is OVERRATED!

You wouldn't have blamed any of Spurs' players if they did lose their heads.

They didn't, though, and Orlando Pirates would hold on to clinch a 2-1 victory.

1 of 20 In what year was Klopp born? 1967 1968 1969 1970

News Now - Sport News