Liverpool transfer news: 'Monster' cult hero could leave Anfield in January

Pete O'Rourke reckons that Divock Origi could leave Liverpool in January should his first-team opportunities not improve soon.

This is the Belgian's seventh season at Anfield, but he's found himself down the pecking order in recent years and he's nothing more than a squad player right now.

What's the latest news with Origi?

He'll always be seen as a cult hero at Anfield after his Champions League goals against Barcelona and Tottenham and freak Merseyside derby winner, but Origi's time at Liverpool could soon be coming to an end.

Not only does his contract expire at the end of the season, but his position in Jurgen Klopp's pecking order doesn't appear likely to change, epitomised by the fact he's been linked with a move to Wolves in a potential swap deal for Adama Traore.

Origi's stats this season are impressive, with five goals and two assists in four starts in all competitions. In fact, he has the best goals per 90 mins in the Reds squad this season (1.15).

Origi did score a crucial winner against Wolves earlier this month, which led to Klopp calling him a "monster" and another in the Champions League victory over AC Milan, but his opportunities still haven't improved, with the striker waiting for his first league start this season.

O'Rourke reckons that Origi could decide on his future next month, although he thinks that the upcoming African Cup of Nations could give the 26-year-old a reprieve.

Should the tournament go ahead in January, Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a number of weeks, which could allow Origi a possible route back in.

What did O'Rourke say about Origi?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "A lot depends on what happens with the African Cup of Nations if it goes ahead or not. But if Origi does find his first-team opportunities limited at Anfield, he might find January is the right time to move on."

Has anyone else been linked with Origi?

With a decent goal record for the Reds, having scored 40 goals in less than 170 appearances, Origi isn't likely to be short of interest from other clubs.

According to West Ham transfer guru ExWHUemployee, the Hammers could revisit a move for the Liverpool man in January having previously been interested in signing Origi. David Moyes has been desperately looking to bring in a striker for some time, with his need increasing following Michail Antonio's recent struggles. Antonio has scored once in his last 11 Premier League outings.

As mentioned above, Wolves could also be a potential destination, although a move to Molineux could depend on whether Liverpool look to sign Traore as part of a swap deal that also involves Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and defender Nat Phillips.

