Man United transfer news: Darren Fletcher 'a big fan' of £50m Red Devils target

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has revealed that Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher is a "big fan" of Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn ahead of the January transfer window.

The Scotland international has become a key man for Villa in recent years and has made a total of 127 appearances for the club since his arrival back in 2018 and The Sun has claimed that United are interested in the midfielder, with his value standing at £50m.

What's the latest with McGinn?

McGinn has been a key man for Villa for some time and has ascended in importance at the club since the departure of Jack Grealish in the summer.

The winger, of course, headed to Manchester City in a huge £100m deal and McGinn has missed just two games in the Premier League since the beginning of last season, with one of those coming about as a result of suspension.

A busy box-to-box midfielder who can score goals and also muck in defensively, McGinn was also central for Scotland at Euro 2020, playing in all three of their group games.

His country, of course, were eliminated in the group stages but did record a creditable draw with eventual finalists England at Wembley.

McGinn has previously been linked with United, as there were reports in 2019 that Sir Alex Ferguson had recommended the midfielder to his old club.

And O'Rourke claims that Fletcher is a huge fan of the Villa star, hinting at the prospect of United potentially making a move for the 27-year-old in a coming transfer window.

What has O'Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “Darren Fletcher, who’s quite influential at Old Trafford now with his role, is a big fan of his fellow Scot and I think McGinn has proved himself now for Scotland and Aston Villa, he’s a top, top performer.”

Could United move for him?

One has to think that McGinn would be intrigued by the prospect of a move to United, who remain a huge draw to most footballers across the world.

Still, Villa are unlikely to be willing to let the Scot go on the cheap, having held out for top dollar for Grealish, and received exactly that.

McGinn is currently valued at £27m by Transfermarkt but he has a lengthy contract that runs until 2025, hence his valuation of £50m, as mentioned at the top of the article.

Per fbref, McGinn offers the ability to genuinely penetrate defences, with him in the top 20% of Europe's midfielders for dribbles completed and shot-creating actions.

He is tireless and capable of covering every blade of grass, with his box-to-box engine making him a key cog in Villa's machine.

He wouldn't come cheap but he would be the kind of signing that would instantly improve the United midfield.

At £50m, United could certainly sign worse!

