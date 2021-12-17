Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

William Borland hit a nine-darter in his PDC World Darts Championship debut on Friday evening.

The Scotsman's first-round match against Bradley Brooks went all the way to a sudden death leg.

And the 25-year-old produced the perfect leg to seal his progression to the next round.

Borland, under the utmost pressure, started off the leg with a 180, before following up with a 177.

Borland then took out 144 (T20, T20, D12) to send Alexandra Palace into raptures. Watch his nine-darter below...

It was a fitting climax to a quite incredible match which saw Borland average 94.81 and Brooks average 94.22.

Borland's celebration was almost as special as his perfect leg. The Scotsman went absolutely crazy - and you can understand him for doing so.

After all, that was his first ever game at Alexandra Palace and he won it in the best way possible.

It was the 11th nine-darter in PDC World Championship history.

Borland said it was 'the best night of his life' in his interview with Sky Sports after the game.

He said: "I was just thinking to myself 'keep going, keep going... you are scoring good and just see what happens.'

"To go and hit the nine-darter was just unbelievable. I'm just loving it.

"Everybody was singing 'Scotland get battered everywhere they go' and that just got me going! Bradley played a terrific game there. We both struggled at times but I did the right thing at the right time."

Borland's reward for coming through a titanic tussle with Brooks is a second round tie against 15th seed, Ryan Searle.

If he plays like he did against Brooks, Borland has a very good chance of causing an upset.

