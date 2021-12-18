Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson have a special bond.

The Scotsman bought Ronaldo to Manchester United in 2003 when he was just 18 years old.

Under Ferguson's guidance, Ronaldo emerged into one of the greatest players ever seen.

The duo recently sat down together for a chat on the Inside View.

During the chat, Ronaldo recalled a story of when he wanted to leave Manchester to go and see his father in hospital.

Ferguson agreed and Ronaldo was grateful for his understanding.

Ronaldo started: "There were so many beautiful moments that we had together. Not us winning things, which is the most difficult. In my heart, I keep the most difficult things.

"He probably doesn't remember this and I'm not supposed to say, but I will say it because it's a beautiful history. I remember one day that my father was in hospital and I was so emotional, so very low.

"I spoke with him and he said; 'Cristiano, it doesn't matter, go there for two or three days'. We had difficult games and I was a key player in that moment. He said; 'It will be tough because we have these difficult games, but I understand your situation and I'll leave you to go and see your father'.

"For me, these are the most important things, apart from winning the Champions League, Premier League, cups and stuff. I have to appreciate him, because what he said to me, he always did. I have to appreciate that."

Ferguson added: "I got that from an experience as a young manager. I was 33 years old and a young boy came to my office. It was a Tuesday and he said; 'Boss, can I have Friday off'? I said; 'Why do you want Friday off'? He said; 'My mother's died'.

"You're beat. What can you do? I went; 'Oh, of course, son'. From that moment on, if a player came to me and said; 'I want tomorrow off'? then I'd say; 'Yes, can I help you'?

"In the case of Cristiano, I knew his father was ill and I knew he was in hospital. It was important for him to be there.

"The football club didn't matter and some things are bigger than the football club. Family is definitely one of them. Without question. You should never put any club in front of your family."

