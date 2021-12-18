Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea find themselves four points behind Premier League table-toppers Liverpool going into the weekend's fixtures after a demoralising 1-1 draw with Everton on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead in the 70th minute of the match through the in-form Mason Mount, but the Toffees hit back soon after.

Rafa Benitez named a youth-filled team at Stamford Bridge and it was two of his youngsters who combined for the equaliser.

Anthony Gordon's well-directed free-kick was expertly converted by Jarrad Branthwaite in the 74th minute, the centre-back taking advantage of a dreadful attempt at a clearance by Saul Niguez.

That was just one of many mishaps from the Spaniard during what was a truly woeful 25 minute cameo.

After replacing fellow countryman Marcos Alonso and being deployed in a far more attacking role than usual, Saul appeared to be on a one-man mission to thwart Chelsea's attacks and cost them priceless points.

The man on loan from Atletico Madrid looked like he'd never laid eyes on a football in his life for the most part, as you'll see in the rather hilarious video of his 'highlights' from the draw with Everton below.

(We apologise for the music that accompanies the footage, but there's sadly nothing we can do about that.)

Video: Saul's 'highlights' from Chelsea 1-1 Everton

It's hard to believe that Saul was widely recognised as one of the world's best and most versatile midfielders just a few years ago...

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea fans were heavily critical of his performance against Everton at Stamford Bridge on social media and we've provided some of the most telling reactions below.

Chelsea fans react to Saul vs Everton

To be honest, you can understand their frustration and it's now glaringly obvious that Tuchel must only hand Saul playing time in the event of an absolute emergency.

The 27-year-old was hauled off at half-time by the Chelsea manager in both of his two Premier League starts versus Aston Villa and Watford, with essentially zero positives coming from any of his performances in the famous blue shirt thus far.

Don't be surprised if Tuchel opts to terminate his loan spell at the west London club in the January transfer window...

