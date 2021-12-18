Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool and Tottenham's meeting at Anfield back in February 2018 remains one of the Premier League's greatest ever games.

The match got off to the most dramatic of starts thanks to Eric Dier, whose poor back pass gifted Mohamed Salah the chance to score the opening goal in just the third minute - an opportunity he took.

Both sides then had numerous chances to score, before one of the most chaotic final stanzas ever witnessed in a Premier League match.

Victor Wanyama equalised for Spurs with an absolute thunderbolt from distance in the 80th minute of proceedings, before the away side were presented with the chance to take a shock lead.

Loris Karius was adjudged to have fouled Harry Kane and the north London outfit were handed a penalty.

However, before the spot kick was awarded by referee Jonathan Moss, he held a touchline conference with his linemsan.

And what unfolded was quite remarkable, as you could hear both of them debating whether Dejan Lovren had touched the ball and therefore played Kane onside as a result.

Take a look at the extraordinary footage from the touchline, complete with subtitles, here...

Video:

Chaotic, right? It's no wonder VAR was introduced in the Premier League when you look at situations like that.

Christian Eriksen and Emre Can hovering around the officials as they tried to come to a decision didn't exactly help matters, although it was pretty funny to watch.

As luck would have it, Kane went on to miss the resulting spot kick and shortly after that, Salah scored a stunning solo goal to put Liverpool 2-1 ahead.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

That wasn't the end of the drama, though.

Deep into stoppage-time, Virgil van Dijk accidentally, yet carelessly, kicked Erik Lamela in the calf and Spurs were awarded a second penalty by Moss and his team of officials.

Kane stepped up again and held his nerve in front of the Liverpool faithful, firing the ball past a despairing Karius to earn Mauricio Pochettino's side a priceless point.

