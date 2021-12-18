Newcastle transfer news: Howe target would 'easily' be club's 'highest ever earner'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Liam Kennedy believes that Kieran Trippier wants to play in the Premier League again and remains confident that a move to Newcastle will happen.

Eddie Howe is expected to be given large funds to improve his squad next month and appears on the verge of securing his first deal of the window in the shape of the England right-back.

How close are Newcastle to signing Trippier?

They've been chasing the 31-year-old since earlier this month. According to 90min Howe's side are expected to offer him the biggest contract in their history and wages of around £150,000 per-week.

Newcastle were set to face competition from Premier League rivals Everton, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa, whilst Manchester United, who were strongly linked with Trippier in the summer, were continuing to monitor the situation.

But earlier this week, talkSPORT reported that a deal is getting closer for Trippier, who won La Liga with Atletico Madrid last season before reaching the European Championships final with England a couple of months later.

However, Trippier's time in Spain appears to be coming to an end. He only has six months left on the three-year contract that he signed when he left Tottenham back in 2019 and Kennedy provided a positive update on Newcastle's pursuit of the former Burnley defender.

What did Kennedy say about Trippier?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "My understanding is that he wants to come back to English football and Newcastle United offer the money then it's a move that probably can get done.

"He would easily become the highest earner at the football club ever."

Would Trippier start for Newcastle?

Regardless of Newcastle's current right-back situation, they're not potentially making him their highest paid player to sit on the bench.

Trippier is an experienced international with over 30 England caps to his name. He's started a Champions League final, Euros final and played in a World Cup semi-final all in the last four years.

Therefore, once he returns from the shoulder injury that has kept him out of action since early-November, he could come straight into the starting XI and become Howe's first-choice right-back straight away.

Regardless of how the likes of Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo perform before then, it's almost a certainty that Trippier will be Howe's number one.

