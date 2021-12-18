West Brom latest news: 'Outstanding' 6 ft 4 starlet 'not ready' for Ismael selection

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Quevin Castro is not ready to make his Championship debut despite showing glimpses of what he can offer in eye-catching performances for West Bromwich Albion's under-23 side, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

The 20-year-old has been named on the bench twice in the English second tier but is yet to enjoy his first taste of league action.

What's the latest news involving Castro?

Castro joined West Brom after a successful trial period during the summer, penning a two-year contract.

The 20-year-old central midfielder admitted joining Albion was a 'stepping stone' due to having ambitions of becoming 'one of the best players in the world'.

Shortly after his arrival at the Hawthorns, Baggies head coach Valerien Ismael revealed Castro is in his first-team plans and boasts quality but still 'needs to learn a lot'.

Ismael is not the only man who revealed high hopes for the starlet, with former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell claiming Castro was an exciting summer addition to the squad.

The Albion boss went on to hand the Portuguese his senior debut in the 6-0 Carabao Cup second round thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.

Although he has not gone on to enjoy any game-time for the first-team since, his performance against the Premier League side was enough to grab the attention of some European heavyweights as it has been reported that Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Braga and PSV Eindhoven are keeping tabs on his progress.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Castro?

Hatfield is excited about what the future holds for Castro but feels it is too soon to hand the youngster regular minutes in the Championship.

The journalist, who has been watching Castro closely since his arrival at the Hawthorns, feels there are too many inconsistencies in his performances.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "He shows both sides of the coin when he's playing.

"He can do something absolutely outstanding at one point, lift the team and drag them forward but then, at other times, he maybe shows that lack of experience and makes a mistake which would be a little bit more costly if he were playing Championship football and battling for promotion.

"I think, at the moment, he's not quite ready."

How has Castro been performing at youth level?

Castro made his first under-23 appearances before officially joining West Brom, with the central midfielder completing the full 90 minutes in clashes with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City.

He has gone on to feature another seven times at Premier League 2 level this season and scored his first Albion goal in the 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in September.

However, the 6 ft 4 ace has failed to feature for close to two months.

