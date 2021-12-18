Aston Villa latest news: 'Intriguing' claim emerges over Gerrard and 39-cap gem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Summer signing Ashley Young could have a similar impact at Aston Villa as veteran midfielder Steven Davis did at Rangers under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

The 36-year-old re-joined the Midlands outfit over the summer on a free transfer after 13-and-a-half years away from the club, adding some much-needed experience to their youthful first-team squad.

Why is Young such a pivotal player for Villa?

Since departing Villa Park back in January 2007, Young has claimed one Premier League title, one Serie A, one FA Cup, one League Cup and a Europa League crown during his time with Manchester United and Inter.

It was hoped that the former England international would provide some knowhow and leadership to Dean Smith’s charges after they competed with the youngest squad in the Premier League term.

However, Young made just three starts in the top-flight under Villa’s ex-manager before he was sacked following a run of five consecutive defeats.

The versatile star has featured in every game since Gerrard took over charge, though, playing a pivotal part in their recent run of good form, and Hatfield believes he could have ‘an impact’ under the 41-year-old tactician.

What has Hatfield said about Young?

Hatfield claims that the former United star could bring the same level of experience, insight and expertise to Villa as Davis did to Rangers during Gerrard’s reign north of the border.

He feels the 39-cap ex-England ace will be provided with a clean slate under the new management and could make his mark in the weeks and months to come.

The Express & Star journo told GIVEMESPORT: “It'll be intriguing to see whether he can be Aston Villa’s Steven Davis, so to speak, but he's a player who clearly has a lot to offer.

“And like any player, has got an almost completely clean slate, not that he was in any way thought bad of by Dean Smith, and he was brought in by Smith, but, you know, somebody who's clearly impressed and could have an impact under Steven Gerrard for sure.”

How has Young fared this season?

In his six Premier League outings under Gerrard, Young has already provided two assists in the victories over Crystal Palace and Brighton, despite playing in a variety of positions.

And he’s also contributed defensively, averaging 0.8 tackles per league game, 0.7 interceptions and 1.1 clearances, as per WhoScored.

Whether Young can emulate Davis’ achievements at Ibrox and guide Villa to silverware remains to be seen, but Gerrard will certainly be hoping his most senior head can provide the same level of wisdom.

