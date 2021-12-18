Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robert Lewandowski broke yet another goalscoring record on Friday evening.

The Bayern Munich striker netted his team's fourth in a 4-0 victory over Wolfsburg, which was his 43rd Bundesliga goal in 2021.

That's the highest total ever recorded by a player in the German top-flight during a calendar year, Lewandowski surpassing Gerd Muller's total of 42 from 1972.

The numbers on show are simply outrageous and as well as breaking a Bayern legend's long-standing record, the Pole equalled one of Cristiano Ronaldo's finest achievements with his goal against Wolfsburg.

That strike was Lewandowski's 69th for club and country in 59 appearances throughout 2021, which is now the joint-second best tally accrued by a footballer in the 21st century (yet another reason why he probably should have won the Ballon d'Or).

So, with that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 most prolific 12 month periods since the turn of the millenium...

The 10 highest-scoring calendar years by players in the 21st century

10. Lionel Messi, 2014 (Barcelona/Argentina) - 58 goals

9. Lionel Messi, 2011 (Barcelona/Argentina) - 59 goals

8. Lionel Messi, 2016 (Barcelona/Argentina) - 59 goals

7. Lionel Messi, 2010 (Barcelona/Argentina) - 60 goals

6. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2011 (Real Madrid/Portugal) - 60 goals

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2014 (Real Madrid/Portugal) - 61 goals

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2012 (Real Madrid/Portugal) - 63 goals

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2013 (Real Madrid/Portugal) - 69 goals

2. Robert Lewandowski, 2021 (Bayern Munich/Poland) - 69 goals

1. Lionel Messi, 2012 (Barcelona/Argentina) - 91 goals

We really have been lucky to witness the Messi and Ronaldo era, haven't we?

They've taken goalscoring to a scary new level throughout the course of their incredible careers and it's unlikely we'll see anything like them ever again.

Messi's record of 91 goals in a calendar year is one that will almost certainly remain intact for centuries to come.

The fact both Ronaldo and Lewandowski, two of the greatest goalscorers in history, have failed to get within 20 goals of that scarcely believable total says it all really.

