Aaron Ramsdale has been a revelation since signing for Arsenal.

Question marks were raised when the Gunners decided to pay £30m for his services last summer.

But he has been worth every penny.

Ramsdale has saved Arsenal on numerous occasions with a plethora of incredible stops. His ridiculous save to deny James Maddison's free-kick in October was just extraordinary.

But, while he's a brilliant shot-stopper, his distribution has also been top notch.

He's gone viral multiple times over the last few months for his kicking ability.

That led to Twitter user @wavygooner making a big claim about the Englishman's ability.

"I don’t think there is any goalie in the world that passes the ball so well with his feet and possessing the confidence to execute those passes like Aaron Ramsdale," the Arsenal supporter wrote on Twitter.

The Arsenal fan has clearly never seen Itumeleng Khune play.

Twitter user @35hunnid4acoat responded with a compilation of the South African's distribution in a game for Kaizer Chiefs.

And it's so good that it's gone viral. Watch it below...

Wow. Khune's distribution is something else. The kick at 0:35, which landed straight to a teammate's toe, was almost unbelievable.

To think that all those kicks came in just one game as well.

Many football fans have been gushing about Khune's ability and you can view some of the best reaction below...

Ederson is well known for his distribution.

He's considered to be the best goalkeeper with a ball at his feet in the Premier League.

But, even he may not possess as much ability as Khune when it comes to distribution.

Khune, now 34 years old, has spent his whole career at Kaizer Chiefs.

He has made 91 appearances for South Africa and is captain for both club and country.

