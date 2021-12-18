Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When the topic of La Liga is brought up, most people instantly think of skilful, intricate football.

The Spanish top-flight has played home to some of the finest technicians in the game in recent years and the majority of matches are a joy to watch - particularly for connoisseurs of the sport.

But it seems one other thing that should spring to mind without skipping a beat when discussing La Liga is red cards.

That's because when it comes to players being dismissed from the field of play in the 21st century, Spanish sides are unfortunately dominant.

Six teams from the division make the top 10 in terms of red cards accumulated across all competitions since January 1st, 2000.

Two of La Liga's big three make the cut as well in Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona the only member missing out.

Let's take a look at the list in full...

The 10 teams with the most red cards in the 21st century

10. AC Milan - 138 red cards

9. Athletic Bilbao - 138 red cards

8. Udinese - 139 cards

7. Atletico Madrid - 143 cards

6. Real Madrid - 153 cards

5. Espanyol - 158 red cards

4. AS Roma - 164 red cards

3. Valencia - 175 red cards

2. Sevilla - 181 red cards

1. Lazio - 181 red cards

Only Spanish and Italian teams feature on the list, make of that what you will...

Sevilla and Lazio are currently level in terms of red cards picked up in the 21st century, both currently averaging 8.62 per year at the time of writing - which is a ridiculously high number.

So far this season, Sevilla have already seen four of their players sent off, Diego Carlos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Joan Jordan and Thomas Delaney the guilty parties.

Lazio have collected the same amount as well, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Patric and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic the men responsible for maintaining the Italian side's poor disciplinary record.

So, if you're a talented footballer and you're partial to a red card now and then, Sevilla and Lazio are your perfect destinations.

