Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Enkanomiya Will Have No Remarkable Chests (Leak)

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is expected to be released in January 2022, but we've already seen a massive amount of leaks surrounding the latest iteration of the game, including those surrounding Enkanomiya.

The actual arrival of Enkanomiya in the game was leaked around a month ago, but now more information is being revealed to the player base about the new playable area.

Interestingly, the latest leaks regarding the region indicate that there will not be any Remarkable Chests available in Enkanomiya, which may come as a shock to players.

This could also be a blessing for players who were not happy with the Remarkable/'Ikea' Chests that they found around Tsurumi Island. These Chests only contain blueprints and actually offered no other items, so there's probably a lot of players happy with this revelation!

Here's everything you need to know about the available chests that will be coming to Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Enkanomiya Chests

Genshin Impact leaker 46cba recently noted on Twitter that there will be no Remarkable Chests in the region of Enkanomiya in the beta version of 2.4 Update.

"I have counted a total of 206 chests in Enkanomiya.

...And no Ikea chests, though they could've been added at a later point during the beta or on release (and also I could just be incompetent since I rushed it a bit)."

Although the leaker isn't 100% confident, there's still a good chance for players to be able to earn hundreds of Primogems in Enkanomiya.

It is worth being in mind that miHoYo may choose to add more Chest types ahead of the official release of 2.4 Update in January.

As noted, the developer is currently running the beta for the latest iteration of the game, so they are still in a position to make changes ahead of the release based on bug reports and player feedback.

It remains to be seen if miHoYo will add Remarkable Chests to Enkanomiya, but what is known about the new region is that players will need to complete the Moon-Bathed Deep quest series to access it in-game.

