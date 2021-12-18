Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At the age of 36, Luka Modric is still comfortably one of the best midfielders on the planet.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has been in sparkling form at Real Madrid in 2021/22 thus far and is one of the main reasons why Carlo Ancelotti's side are eight points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Modric has dropped a plethora of masterclasses this season, his latest coming in Los Blancos' 2-0 victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Croatian maestro was simply too good for Diego Simeone's midfield, dictating the tempo of the match and orchestrating attacks with unwavering authority.

Pretty much every time he takes to the pitch, Modric makes the game look beautiful and a key reason for that is the fact that he's able to perform skill moves befitting of a high-quality winger.

Throughout his career at Real Madrid, the metronomic midfielder has made a habit of leaving opposing players chasing shadows or sprawled out on the turf with some magic.

And one fan has created a fantastic video compilation featuring Modric's best displays of skill in the famous white jersey and trust us when we say it's an absolute joy to watch.

Check it out for yourself here...

Video: Modric's best skills in a Real Madrid shirt

Now that is a visual masterpiece!

It's also yet more evidence that Modric is one of the all-time greats and a footballer that will be sorely missed when he eventually hangs up his boots.

But judging by the former Tottenham Hotspur man's form in 2021/22, a retirement announcement doesn't look like it will be made anytime soon - and that's certainly something for football fans to celebrate.

The way he's going right now, it wouldn't be surprising if Modric continued playing at the very highest level into his 40s.

