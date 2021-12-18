Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko Playstyle and Kit (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yae Miko is one of the most anticipated playable characters set to be released in Genshin Impact, and now her playstyle and kit have been leaked ahead of the 2.5 Update.

Genshin Impact players have been wanting to get access to the character ever since seeing her as part of the Inazuma Archon quest.

Yae Miko is expected to be a five-star character when she is released in the game, with Update 2.5 expected to be the official release date for Raiden Shogun's closest ally.

Here's everything you need to know about Yae Miko and what to expect from the playable character who may be released as part of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Yae Miko Playstyle and Kit

The new playable character is expected to be an Electro based unit when she is released. The Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord recently had some clarification on some of the rumours surrounding Yae Miko and the following has been leaked regarding her playstyle:

Yae Miko does not have an Energy Recharge problem, implying that pairing her with Raiden Shogun won't be essential.

Yae Miko will have her own team compositions, and her kit is different from Raiden Shogun.

Her primary source of damage will be the Charged Attack, meaning that the Shimenawa artefact set will work brilliantly on her.

Yae's artefacts won't require the usual ATK/ Electro DMG/Crit main stats setup. Rumours suggest that she might require an Elemental Mastery sands.

Interestingly, a new artefact set to be released to Genshin Impact, that is going to be targeted towards buffing Electro units.

Leakers have however stated that this won't be the best for Yae Miko, as it will buffer Normal Attack. Since the artefact is actually not built for Miko, players might find that utilizing other artefacts might be better suited to the new Electro character.

There have already been a plethora of updates for Genshin Impact 2.5 Update before even 2.4 has been released onto the game servers proper.

We're expecting to see far more get released out into the player base ahead of the anticipated release date of early to mid-February 2022.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News