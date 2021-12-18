Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans have been naming the biggest injustices in the sport's history on Twitter.

Football Joe asked their followers that very question.

Their tweet has gone viral with thousands of fans from around the world getting involved.

Click here to view the full thread. We've listed some of the best answers below...

Liverpool's penalty vs Spurs in 2019 Champions League final

Liverpool were given a spot-kick just 24 seconds into the final at Wanda Metropolitano.

Sadio Mane's cross hit the top of Moussa Sissoko's arm and the referee pointed to the spot.

Mohamed Salah scored the resulting penalty and Spurs would go on to lose 2-0.

Pavel Nedved wins the 2003 Ballon d'Or

Nedved was a tremendous player but his 2003 Ballon d'Or win is still controversial to this day.

The Czech had a successful year as he helped Juventus to the Serie A title and a berth in the Champions League final.

But many thought that Thierry Henry was more deserving of the trophy.

The great Frenchman directly contributed to 68 goals in 2003, per Sportskeeda (42 goals, 26 assists.)

Nedved, meanwhile, scored 'just' 15 goals in 43 games during the 2002/03 campaign.

Mike Riley's performance to end Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten PL run

Arsenal were looking to go a half-century of Premier League games unbeaten in 2004. They had the tough task of travelling to Old Trafford to play fierce rivals, Man United.

What transpired is arguably the most controversial game in Premier League history.

So many decisions went against Arsenal. Rio Ferdinand escaped a red card for taking down Freddie Ljungberg when one-on-one with the goalkeeper, as did Ruud van Nistelrooy for a tough tackle on Ashley Cole.

United would eventually win 2-0. Their first goal came from the penalty spot, after Wayne Rooney quite clearly dived in the box.

It all kicked off in the tunnel after the game and Cesc Fabregas threw a pizza at Alex Ferguson.

Diego Maradona's handball vs England in 1986

Maradona quite clearly used his hand to score against England in the quarter-final of their World Cup clash in 1986.

Argentina won the game 2-1 and would go on to win the World Cup.

Maradona showed no remorse after the game as he labelled his goal 'The hand of God.'

It remains one of the most controversial goals in football history.

Nani's red card for Manchester United against Real Madrid

United were in the driving seat in their Champions League last-16 match against Real Madrid in 2013.

They were 2-1 up in the second leg and it looked as if they would hold on to a brilliant victory.

But it all fell apart for United when Nani was sent off in the 56th minute at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese only had eyes for the ball but caught Alvaro Arbeloa in the stomach.

He was given a red card and Real would score twice to dump United out of the competition.

Chelsea's defeat to Barcelona in 2009 Champions League

So many refereeing decisions went against Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final clash against Barcelona.

Chelsea thought they should have had four penalties in the second leg at Stamford Bridge but none were given.

They were dumped out of the competition when Andres Iniesta netted a beauty in the game's dying moments.

Barca would go on to win the final against Man United.

Many Chelsea fans have still not forgiven Tom Henning Övrebö for his refereeing performance that day.

Ghana's loss to Uruguay at 2010 World Cup

Ghana and Uruguay's quarter-final clash at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa went to extra-time.

Luis Suarez's blatant handball on the line denied The Black Stars a dramatic winner in the 120th minute.

Suarez was given a red card and Ghana were given a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan could not capitalise as he sent his effort over the bar.

Suarez, who stayed on the touchline to watch the spot-kick, celebrated manically and Uruguay would go on to win the tie on penalties.

Thierry Henry's handball for France vs Ireland

France and Ireland's 2010 World Cup playoff match went into extra-time.

It was France who booked their place in South Africa after a blatant handball by Thierry Henry.

Henry controlled the ball with his hand and set up William Gallas to score the winner. The goal was allowed to stand, much to Ireland's fury.

Frank Lampard's no goal vs Germany at 2010 World Cup

After limping through the group stages, England were given a gruelling tie against Germany in the last-16.

England thought they had levelled the game at 2-2 when Frank Lampard's beautiful lob hit the bar and clearly went over the line.

But a goal wasn't given and England would eventually lose 4-1.

Robin van Persie's red card for Arsenal vs Barcelona

Arsenal were leading Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League last-16 tie in 2011.

But they were controversially reduced to 10-men in the second leg when Van Persie was sent off.

The Dutchman was sent through on goal in the 55th minute only for the whistle to blow for offside.

Van Persie did not hear and, just moments after the whistle blew, he had a shot on goal.

The referee penalised him for time-wasting and he was given a second yellow card. Arsenal conceded twice in the final 25 minutes to exit the competition.

