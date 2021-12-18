Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Genshin Impact 2.6 update is set to be released in 2022 and we have all the information you need to know, including what new content will be coming to the game.

Updates are always exciting as they bring about a lot of changes and fixes. Players will be happy to hear that there is a lot to come from this upcoming update.

Genshin releases these updates to not just bring about new content, but also to fix any bugs that could be causing issues.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release of the Genshin Impact 2.6 Update:

Release Date

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is currently expected to be released in March 2022, with 2.4 expected and January 2022 and 2.5 Update expected in mid to late February 2022.

Latest News

Banners

We do not currently have any concrete information regarding the Banners that will be part of Genshin Impact 2.6; however, we do expect that information on the new Banners and Banner Re-Runs will be leaked ahead of the release!

MiHoYo will now be announcing new fighters and playable content for upcoming updates on Twitter to try and stop leaks and misinformation from being spread out among the player base...although leaks do still seem to make their way out of the studio and into the player base.

Patch Notes

The Patch Notes for Genshin Impact Update 2.6 are not expected to be released until nearer the time of the actual update making its way to the servers.

We anticipate that these will be available in late February 2022/early March 2022 once the official release date of the update has been confirmed.

Characters

No new characters have been confirmed for the new Update at this point, we will however update this page as and when they are revealed.

Leaks

UPDATE 18th December 2021: Kazuha will reportedly be getting a rerun as part of the 2.6 Update!

No leaks have yet been confirmed for the 2.6 Update, however, we will update this page as and when there are leaks released to the player base.

