Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Kazuha Rerun Has Apparently Been Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is not expected to be released until at least March 2022, but we're already seeing some leaks make their way out into the player base.

Kazuha is one of the most popular 5-star characters on the final floors of Spiral Abyss, therefore some players have wanted to summon him.

Unfortunately for those players, Kazuha is only available on banners where he's featured and there has been no rerun for Kazuha since his initial debut of the game, at least until 2.6 Update it seems.

Here's everything you need to know regarding Kazuha having a rerun as part of Genshin Impact 2.6 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Kazuha Rerun Leak

A leak was recently revealed from a group chat on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit. The leaker claims that Kazuha's rerun can happen at any time from the 2.6 Update, with the rerun expected to take place by 3.0 Update at the very least.

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha has also commented on the situation, indicating that they have been told that "Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6."

UBatcha did also note that this leak was "questionable," and from the general lay of the land of 2.6 Update leaks; 2.6 will be the earliest that we will see the fabled Kazuha rerun.

There is a chance that miHoYo may choose to push back the release date of Kazuha's rerun, as there are already new characters expected to be released in the run-up to 2.6 Update, including Ayato, Kuki Shinobu and Mae Yiko.

The beta for the 2.6 Update is still quite some time off, so the company can of course make substantial changes to the game before they decide to unveil the iteration of the game into beta, which could of course retcon this leak!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

There have already been a plethora of updates for Genshin Impact 2.6 Update before even 2.5 has been released onto the game servers proper.

We're expecting to see far more get released out into the player base ahead of the anticipated release date of early to March 2022, and we will update you here on GiveMeSport!

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest Genshin Impact News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News