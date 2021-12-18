League of Legends Your Shop: How Can I Access the Season 12 Pre-Season Store?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The League of Legends Your Shop is back ahead of Season 12 and players will be able to get hold of some great offers during the Pre-Season for 2022.

Your Shop is a fantastic discount offer for players in LoL who are looking to buy some of the top tier skins within the massively popular game.

With the 2022 Pre-Season Your Shop already available, it will be around for quite a while and players have a decent amount of time to take advantage of some of the offers.

The big catch with Your Shop is that it is based purely on RNG (Random Number Generator), meaning that the discounts that players can get are varied.

It is worth noting that the Champion preference and the role of the players whilst competing in LoL is taken into consideration, but it is still random.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Pre-Season Your Shop in League of Legends, including what is offered to players.

LoL Your Shop

As noted, the Your Shop in League of Legends is a great way to obtain pricey skins at a discounted price. Players will be offered a total of 6 skins and they are generated in an entirely random process.

When players open the Your Shop menu they will see six rectangular boxes. Players then need to click on each of these boxes to reveal the skin hiding beneath.

Again, the skins are entirely random but they will depend on the type of Champions that the player accessing the store normally uses. So hopefully, you'll be able to get something that you're likely to use in-game for a massive discount.

It is worth noting that once players have revealed all of the skins then they are unable to change these and will only have access to those specifically.

In most cases, players will get at least two "good" skins amongst the six that they have on offer, but this is entirely down to personal preference as to whether you want to use them in the game proper.

The discounts are high, but players hoping to get Ultimate or Legendary skins should avoid going into Your Shop, as these will never be made available in the offer.

Players will also never be able to get a skin from Your Shop that is offered to players as part of a reward for reaching certain ranks in LoL.

