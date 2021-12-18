Halo Infinite Winter Contingency: Start Date, Leaks, Rewards and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer will soon be welcoming fans to the Winter Contingency element of Season 1.

Infinite is building the multiplayer element of the game along the lines of Apex Legends and Battlefield, with special themed events including the Winter Contingency.

343 Industries has not as of yet confirmed that the event will be going ahead, but several leaks and reports have given us a really good view of what fans can expect when the event goes live later in December 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about Winter Contingency in Halo Infinite Multiplayer, including the start date, leaks ahead of the event and rewards.

Start Date

According to a leak on the Halo Leaks subreddit, Halo Infinite Winter Contingency will be starting on Tuesday 21st December and running until Tuesday 4th January 2022.

Leaks

There have already been several leaks surrounding the Winter Contingency event, including the Rewards that will apparently be part of the event.

Rewards

Here is a list of leaked rewards that will apparently be part of Winter Contingency when it is released on Tuesday 21st December:

Rank 1: Peppermint Laughter Armor Coating (Mark VII)

Rank 2: Wild Justice Armor Emblem

Rank 3: NAVLOGCOM Armor Emblem

Rank 4: Wild Justice Weapon Emblem

Rank 5: NAVLOGCOM Weapon Emblem

Rank 6: Peppermint Laughter Mk50 Sidekick Coating

Rank 7: Wild Justice Nameplate Emblem

Rank 8: NAVLOGCOM Nameplate Emblem

Rank 9: Snowmageddon Nameplate Background

Rank 10: Peppermint Laughter MA40 Assault Rifle Coating

Fans have been reacting to the leaks on Reddit, with most seemingly happy with what 343 Industries have planned.

One Redditor wrote: "Interesting. The added armour pieces are very welcome, as is that rank 10 coating. I do wonder though if the initial datamine was actually a placeholder, or if it simply got enough negative attention for them to throw us a few bones."

Another player would praise 343 for the upcoming event rewards, alluding to how a number of players were not happy with previous rewards in the game.

They wrote: "They’re learning, when I saw the changes I actually felt excited for this pack, that’s more than I can say before, good on 343 for learning quickly."

