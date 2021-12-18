Steam Deck: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valve's handheld gaming PC, Steam Deck, is expected to completely change how gamers are able to access their desktop library of titles, but what is the release date of the console?

There have been a number of production issues for consoles over the past year, with many gamers unable to get a hold of the PS5 or Xbox Series X, even at this point.

With that in mind, players have been concerned that there may well be an issue with the Steam Deck, as the demand is already high for the new handheld.

Here's everything you need to know about the release date for the Steam Deck, including news directly from Valve themselves.

Read More: Steam Deck: Price, Release Date, Games, PC, Pre-Order And All You Need To Know

Steam Deck Release Date

Valve designer Greg Coomer recently confirmed that the console is still expected to be launched in February 2022, despite initial reports indicating that the console would be launched in December 2021.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Coomer confirmed the latest on the console, saying: "We do feel like we're on track for that (February 2022).

"We're still bummed that we had to move from the end of this year to the beginning of next. But yeah, all the signs are pointing to us being able to ship in February."

"We're going to have a launch that looks like a significant number of users right out of the gate, and then build that over time, rather than having the biggest splash on day one and then generally declining after that.

"If you extend the timeline out through 2022 and all the way to 2023, we expect to be building on our numbers constantly throughout that whole time, to the point where there's many millions of customers if things go the way we think they will, who are using Steam Deck by the end of that year or so, through 2023."

Coomer also revealed in the interview why Valve had to move the date of release from December 2021 to 2022, missing out on the lucrative Holiday season.

"The primary reason we had to move from the end of this year to the beginning of next, is a couple of those parts were really hard to get on time. They ended up being late.

"It really came down to just a couple. They're in the category of like, microchip type ICs that are hard to get from multiple sources, and when lots of people are clamouring for those parts—just like cars have had those shortages with specific integrated circuits—we were in a similar situation.

"We almost got to the point where it was smooth sailing out of all those 50 things, but it wasn't quite the case. So it came down to that."

Read More: Steam Deck: How Much Will It Cost?

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News