Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Santi Cazorla was a wonderful servant to Arsenal.

The Spanish midfielder joined the club in 2012 in a £10 million move from Malaga.

He would establish himself as a fan favourite during his six-year spell at the north London club.

He featured 180 times in total, scoring 29 times.

Unfortunately, his final few years at the club were riddled with injuries and he was unable to make a single appearance in his final season.

But, when he did leave the club in 2018, it was a sad day for Arsenal fans.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Cazorla, now 37 years old, is still playing football in Qatar with Al Sadd.

He was present at the Arab Cup third place match between Qatar and Egypt in Doha on Saturday afternoon.

Also in attendance was his former manager and Arsenal legend, Arsene Wenger. Cameras spotted the duo reuniting during the game. View the footage below...

You love to see it.

The footage has gone down well with Arsenal fans and you can view some of the best reaction below...

Cazorla was and still is such an extraordinary talent. It's just a shame that injuries prevented him from becoming a bonafide Arsenal legend.

Joe Willock recently summed up how good the Spaniard was.

Football Terrace Debate: WHY are Arsenal fans BACKING Mikel Arteta?!

Last month, the Englishman was asked by the Premier League who the best player he played with at Arsenal was.

He replied: “I feel like probably Santi Cazorla man, he was unreal, both feet, crazy, what he could do with a ball was just something I’d never seen before, he was crazy. He was so good man."

1 of 26 Who did Aubameyang replace as captain in 2019? Laurent Koscielny Granit Xhaka Per Mertesacker Petr Cech

News Now - Sport News