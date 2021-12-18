Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Ramos has gone down in history as one of the best defenders to ever play football.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a remarkable career which has seen him feature for Sevilla, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

He's also appeared 180 times for Spain and has won almost everything there is to win for both club and country.

But Ramos is far from perfect. The Spaniard's biggest flaw is perhaps his temper.

He's a tough-tackling defender who has lost his head numerous times in the past. That means he's collected many red cards in his career.

He's been shown so many red cards that he's actually received the most of any player in the 21st century. And it's not even close.

Transfermarkt have posted a graphic of the 10 players in Europe's top five leagues that have been sent off the most in the 21st century.

Ramos leads by a distance. View their list below...

Ramos has been given a quite incredible 26 red cards since 2000. That's an astonishing tally.

Despite his campaign being riddled by injury, he managed to go the whole 2020/21 season without going sent off. Maybe he's a changed man?!

His last red card actually came in a Champions League tie for Real Madrid vs Manchester City back in February 2020.

Ramos has received 10 more red cards than anyone else since 2000. That's some good going.

Thiago Motta and Philippe Mexes share second, with both being sent off 16 times in their career.

Gonzalo Rodriguez, who turned out for Villarreal and Fiorentina, was given his marching orders 16 times.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also makes the list having been sent off 14 times. The Swedish striker, now 40, was sent off twice in the 2020/21 season.

Perhaps surprisingly, Ramos' partner in crime, Pepe, misses out on the top 10.

