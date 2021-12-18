Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When we think of the best midfielders in Premier League history, the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Patrick Vieira come to mind.

However, Cesc Fabregas' performances in the 2009/10 season should put him into the conversation.

An edit of some of Cesc's spell-binding performances during the 09/10 campaign has gone viral, and fans can't stop talking about how good the Spaniard was.

Fabregas played a pivotal role in the Gunners achieving a third-place finish in the Premier League, finishing nine points behind champions Chelsea.

It was Fabregas' sensational returns that steered Arsene Wenger's side into the Champions League, with the midfielder scoring 15 goals and assisting with a further 15 in just 27 games that season.

It wasn't just in the Premier League that Fabregas excelled, with the 22-year-old scoring a further four goals and assisting another two in that season's Champions League campaign.

It's when compared to other midfielders that season, we can see just how brilliant Fabregas was during his peak.

Steven Gerrard ended the league season with nine goals and seven assists, which may be respectable, but still isn't as good as Cesc's returns, especially considering Gerrard played six more games.

It's perhaps only because of Frank Lampard's breath-taking season, where he scored 22 goals and finished with 16 assists, that fans don't appreciate how good Fabregas was in that campaign.

It wasn't only Fabregas' goals and assists that stood out in that season, with Cesc's overall play, as can be seen from the fan edit below, being of a particularly high standard.

Unsurprisingly, the footage has been a hit with Arsenal fans across Twitter, with some comparing Fabregas to the current crop of Arsenal midfielders.

One fan even went as far as to say that Fabregas was the best footballer he's ever seen in the flesh, which is certainly a nice compliment.

Fabregas would go on to remain with Arsenal for another season before securing his dream move to Barcelona, something the Spanish midfielder actively sought out.

It's great to see that despite forcing a move to Barcelona and returning to the Premier League to play for London rivals Chelsea, that Arsenal fans can still appreciate how good Cesc was for them.

