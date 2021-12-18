Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Mohamed Salah is absolutely tearing it up in the Premier League this season.

Salah has been so prolific this campaign that if he continues at the rate he's been firing at, the Liverpool winger could end the season with over 50 goals and assists.

Salah's stats in isolation will make for tough reading for Liverpool's rivals, AND that will only be compounded when comparing Salah's numbers to those of other top Premier League forwards.

Liverpool's Egyptian winger currently tops the goalscoring charts in the Premier League, scoring 15 goals for Jurgen Klopp's side in just 17 games so far this season.

The next best is Diogo Jota and Jamie Vardy, who both sit in 9 goals this campaign, only going further to highlight just how deadly Salah has been.

It isn't just the goals that Salah has been chipping in with, as the former Roma man has also assisted nine goals this season, the most of any player in the Premier League.

That leaves Salah with a staggering 24 goal contributions in just 17 games so far this campaign, with the winger averaging just shy of three-goal contributions every two games.

Salah has been blowing away the competition in the league thus far, and it's not even close.

By comparison, Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane have scored and assisted a combined 22 goals this campaign, which is still less than Salah's numbers.

Fans lambasted Liverpool for not making a marquee signing this summer, with Man United, Chelsea and Man City splashing the cash on Ronaldo, Lukaku and Grealish respectively.

But it seems like Klopp's gamble paid off, as Salah is outscoring his competition at a frantic rate, with Liverpool sitting second in the league.

The upcoming AFCON tournament will be a concern for Liverpool fans though, with Salah and Sadio Mane both slated to miss a handful of games while they represent their countries in the competition.

Should luck go Liverpool's way with injuries, the Reds should be in a fine position, with Robert Firmino, Diogo Jota and likely Divock Origi more than suitable options to deputise.

