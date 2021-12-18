Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool fans are now incredibly excited about the centre back options on the club's books, just months after having almost no fit central defenders available.

Along with Virgil van Dijk - who is considered by many to be the best defender in the world - fans are beginning to acknowledge that Joel Matip, when he can stay fit, is right up there too.

It isn't just Van Dijk and Matip that have been impressing either, as young defender Ibrahima Konate has looked assured and comfortable when called upon by Jürgen Klopp.

Konate joined Liverpool for around £36million from RB Leipzig and has fit right into Liverpool's squad, both from a footballing perspective and from a squad dynamic point of view off too.

It seems like Klopp made the right call in waiting for his desired defender rather than making an impulse buy during Liverpool's injury crisis earlier this year.

Konate has started five of Liverpool's 17 games this season, the latter of which being an incredibly solid performance against Newcastle on Thursday night.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It was actually a clip from Liverpool's latest 'Inside Training' video before the Newcastle game that has fans incredibly excited about what the future holds for them with Konate at the back.

In a clip from the training session, which you can see below, Konate makes two goal-saving blocks, the latter of which prevents Diogo Jota from scoring from point-blank range.

It wasn't just fans who liked Konate's defending, as you can hear his teammates and coaches appreciating his last-ditch challenges at the end of the clip.

As noted, Liverpool fans absolutely loved watching Konate defend his goal on the clip, with non-Liverpool fans even appreciating just how good the young defender could be.

Virgil was unfortunately ruled out of Liverpool's clash with Newcastle after testing positive for COVID-19, which would have previously been a big worry for Red's fans.

However, Konate's knack for keeping the ball out of the net, as well as his confidence on the ball and dominance in the air, make him the perfect deputy for van Dijk.

Football Terrace Debate: Is Chelsea's title race OVER?

Former German footballer Guido Schafer has previously likened Konate to Van Dijk, suggesting that the Frenchman possesses similar qualities to his Dutch teammate.

He is tall, fast, good technique and he is a little bit of Virgil van Dijk...He has very high-class potential.

1 of 10 When was Elland Road first built? 1877 1897 1907 1887

News Now - Sport News