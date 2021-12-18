Liverpool transfer news: £51m in-demand star 'the type of player Klopp needs'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni is "the type of player" Jurgen Klopp needs to plug the gap left by Georginio Wijnaldum, according to journalist Emmet Gates.

The Reds saw the Netherlands midfielder join French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after his Anfield contract expired during the summer.

What's the latest news involving Tchouameni?

Tchouameni has already clinched seven international caps for France despite being just 21 and his potential has come to the fore, with him being a man in demand heading into the January transfer window.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Liverpool are just one of a host of clubs chasing the Monaco midfielder.

The report suggests the Reds' Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, along with Spanish giants Real Madrid, are also mulling over whether to make a move and meet the £51million asking price set by Tchouameni's current employers.

Meanwhile, El Nacional have claimed that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich hold an interest as well.

The Spanish media outlet's report also reveals that Newcastle United have entered the race for Tchouameni's signature.

It comes after the Magpies underwent a £305million takeover which saw them become the richest club in world football two months ago.

What has Gates said about Tchouameni?

Gates believes Tchouameni could be the ideal long-term replacement for former Liverpool favourite Wijnaldum.

The 31-year-old made 238 appearances for the Merseyside club before moving onto pastures new with PSG.

Gates feels Liverpool are still searching for a way to replace Wijnaldum but reckons Tchouameni could be the answer.

Gates told GIVEMESPORT: "He is the type of player they need because, since Wijnaldum left, they don't have those attributes in a midfielder.

"Naby Keita can provide that to an extent but it's whether you can rely on Keita or not. As we know, that's a different story."

How has Tchouameni performed so far this season?

Tchouameni, who has been hailed as a wonderkid, has been a key member of Monaco's squad and already made 26 appearances since the campaign got underway.

The defensive midfielder has also shown he is capable of sniffing out danger by recording an average of 2.4 interceptions per game and a further 2.1 tackles.

It is not just at club level where Tchouameni has shone in recent months, with him winning all seven of his international caps since making his France debut in September.

He played the full 90 minutes as France overcame Spain in the UEFA Nations League final as well, meaning he was able to pick up his first piece of silverware.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

