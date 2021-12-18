Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gavi has reminded the world why he's one of the most exciting young players on the planet.

The Barcelona youngster has grabbed the attention of the footballing community in 2021 with his superlative performances in midfield for the Blaugrana as well as Spain.

The 17-year-old became the youngest player in the history of the Spanish senior team and has already established himself as a key protagonist within Xavi's new regime at Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Elche

However, the one thing that was missing from his blossoming resumé was a first goal in professional football with his dazzling displays always just falling short of rippling the net.

But alas, that's no longer the case because Gavi broke his duck for Barcelona in just about the most remarkable fashion you could imagine with an outrageous solo goal against Elche.

Barcelona were already leading the La Liga clash 1-0 courtesy of Ferran Jutlgà Blanc, but it was Gavi's Lionel Messi-like solo goal on 19 minutes that really took everyone's breath away.

Gavi's outrageous solo goal

Starting the move with a sumptuous turn in the opposition's half, Gavi simply couldn't be stopped from that moment onwards and started to bear down on goal with his close-control dribbling.

And for a player who was still awaiting his first goal in the professional game, the Barcelona starlet showed remarkable composure to provide the finish that such a sensational solo run deserved.

It really was the type of goal that Barcelona legends like Diego Maradona, Messi and Ronaldinho would have been proud of, so be sure to watch the moment of brilliance in all its glory right here:

Oh my goodness me. We really do have a generational talent on our hands here.

Gavi's bright future at Barcelona

The way that Gavi skins two Elche players before finding the net via the post servers as an eye-opening demonstration to the world that there is very little that this talented young star cannot do.

It really does boggle the mind when you zoom out and remember that we're talking about a 17-year-old who was born in 2004 tearing things up for one of Europe's biggest clubs.

And for all of the financial and footballing turmoil that has stricken Barca over the last few years, they'll be rubbing their hands together at the amount of young talent coming through right now.

After all, Gavi joins the current Golden Ball winner, Pedri, and the club's new No. 10, Ansu Fati, as the next generation of fledgling talents at a club so famous for bringing through young players.

And if Gavi's first goal in the famous red and blue stripes is anything to go by, then you can rest assured that he's set for a memorable career in Catalonia. We can't wait to see it unfold.

