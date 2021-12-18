Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds may have an injury-hit squad this evening, but it's two of Marcelo Bielsa's more senior players that have been embarrassed by Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

While the rest of the Premier League has been hit massively by COVID, it's Leeds' long list of injuries that has led them to have to field the youngest bench in Premier League history.

On the bench is 15-year-old Archie Gray, who has been called upon by Bielsa with Leeds' squad utterly savaged by injuries across the pitch.

Things haven't gone to plan for Leeds thus far, as at the time of writing, Mikel Arteta' Arsenal lead the Yorkshire side 3-0.

It was a goal from the aforementioned Saka and two from Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli, the latter of whom is arguably in the form of his life, that has subjected Bielsa's Leeds to a likely defeat at Elland Road.

However, that it's neither Saka nor Martinelli's goals that has fans talking during the encounter on social media.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Fans can't stop talking about how Saka absolutely embarrassed both Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas with his mazy solo dribble on Leeds' turf tonight.

Saka leaves both Ayling and Dallas in a heap on the floor, with both men ending up on the deck, thanks to Saka's tricky footwork.

The clip, which you can now see below, is starting to go viral on social media this evening while the game is still being played.

The reaction from fans online has been absolutely brilliant, with many users in awe of how easy it was for Saka to beat and embarrass both senior defenders.

Arsenal's trip to Leeds is the only Premier League game taking place today, with the five other fixtures that were slated to take place today being postponed due to various COVID-19 outbreaks.

Football Terrace Debate: Is Chelsea's title race OVER?

Make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for more news coming out of Arsenal's fixture with Leeds this evening.

1 of 10 When was Elland Road first built? 1877 1897 1907 1887

News Now - Sport News