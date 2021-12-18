Newcastle transfer news: £18m target tipped to become next Magpies captain

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Liam Kennedy reckons that Kieran Trippier could become Newcastle's next captain should he sign for Eddie Howe's men next month.

The England right-back is reportedly on the verge of returning to the Premier League, more than two years after he left Tottenham for Atletico Madrid.

Should he become a Newcastle player, Kennedy believes that he could be given the armband by his former manager.

What's the latest news with Trippier?

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle have stepped up their attempts to sign the 31-year-old, who was strongly linked with Arsenal and Manchester United last summer.

Furthermore, the Magpies are willing to make Trippier their highest-paid player and are likely to pay far less than the £20m that Atletico paid Tottenham in 2019.

Trippier, valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, won the La Liga title with Diego Simeone's side last season and has been a regular in the Spanish capital since arriving. Overall, he's chipped in with 11 assists in more than 80 appearances.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

However, by the time January comes around, he'll have around six months left on his contract and could therefore make a return to English football.

Kennedy, who covers the Magpies for Newcastle World, thinks that should Trippier seal a move to St James' Park, he could replace Jamaal Lascelles as skipper.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Kennedy say about Trippier?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't know a huge amount about the character of the player, Eddie Howe knows a lot more, but it looks like a captaincy type signing, someone you bring in and give the armband to, I think that would appeal to Trippier."

Football Terrace Debate: WHY are Arsenal fans BACKING Mikel Arteta?!

Has Trippier ever been captain before?

Trippier might not be seen as captain material, but he would automatically be one of Newcastle's most experienced players.

Not only has he racked up more than 150 appearances in the Premier League and La Liga, but he's become a regular at international level, winning 35 caps for England.

Furthermore, Trippier has started a Champions League final, a World Cup semi-final and the 2020 European Championships final against Italy last summer.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

Despite being 31, though, Trippier's experience as a captain is virtually non-existent. In fact, the only two previous times that he's worn the armband have come for his country. The first time was in a friendly against Wales in October 2020 before repeating the feat in the victory over Andorra.

It would be a big call for Howe to make Trippier captain straight away but having played in some of the most high-profile games in football, he would appear ready made to wear the armband.

News Now - Sport News