Southampton transfer news: 'Very surprised' verdict emerges on January business

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay doesn't think that Southampton will sign a striker in January.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side scored twice in a Premier League game for only the fourth time this season at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Furthermore, each of Saints' league victories this term have been by a 1-0 scoreline. Regardless, Barclay thinks that the Austrian, who himself said that Saints are unlikely to be in the market for a frontman, is happy with what he's got up front.

What options do Southampton have?

Despite scoring just 16 goals in their 17 top-flight fixtures this season, Hasenhuttl isn't exactly short of strikers. In fact, he currently has four recognised number nines in his squad, although none of them are doing the business on a regular basis.

But it was always going to be a near-impossible task to replace the goals that Danny Ings scored across the last two seasons.

One of those options is Shane Long, who's made just two substitute appearances in the league, and doesn't appear likely to be named in the starting line-up any time soon.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Beyond that, Southampton have Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, and on-loan Chelsea youngster Armando Broja.

Those three have all played a similar amount of game-time and have scored just nine league goals between them, with Broja's four, including a stunner at Palace, the most.

Southampton's struggles mean they're still flirting with the relegation-zone, but Barclay doesn't expect to see another striker added to their squad when the window opens next month.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Barclay say about Southampton?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd be very surprised if they brought in a striker because they're happy with their options."

Arsenal GO FOURTH as they beat West Ham 2-0! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Could Southampton get dragged into a relegation battle?

Despite their current winless six-game run, Southampton still have breathing-space above the bottom-three.

But their recent numbers at both ends of the pitch are alarming and a potential recipe for disaster.

During the early parts of the campaign, they built a solid foundation at the back, which included clean sheets against West Ham and Manchester City. They also drew with Manchester United and produced a spirited performance at Chelsea despite losing 3-1.

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905

But since returning from the international break, Southampton's woes both in attack and at the back have become apparent.

The two goals shipped at Palace mean it's now 14 goals conceded in six Premier League games, which includes four at Liverpool and three at Arsenal.

Right now, the form of the bottom-three make a dogfight unlikely, but if they don't improve at one end of the pitch soon, the gap to safety will only get smaller.

News Now - Sport News