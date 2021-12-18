Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte tipped to make double January swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Tottenham could sign up to two centre-backs in January.

Spurs have made a bright start to the Italian's reign, collecting 10 points from their first four league games, and have conceded just once.

Despite their defensive improvements since Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo, Bridge thinks that the Tottenham boss could still bring in two central defenders next month.

What are Tottenham's current options?

It might come as a surprise that Conte is looking to bring in centre-backs when he currently has six at his disposal and his Tottenham side have the sixth-best defensive record in the league.

Spurs have conceded just 17 goals in their 16 games, keeping six clean sheets on the way and will be in the top four should they win their games in hand. So, what's all the fuss about?

Well, of those six centre-backs, one is Joe Rodon, who's not started a Premier League game this season and could leave in January, whilst Japhet Tanganga is still looking to find his best position having played at right centre-back and right wing-back already under Conte.

However, when everyone is fit, Tanganga is unlikely to start regularly. Cristian Romero is arguably Tottenham's best option, but he's out until the New Year, whilst Davinson Sanchez is far from the finished article.

Essentially, that narrows it down to three in Ben Davies, Romero and Eric Dier, who started Conte's opening two games in charge and are comfortably his best trio.

But with Tottenham still fighting on four fronts in the New Year, depending on whether they win their case to stay in the Conference League, Conte is going to need reinforcements and Bridge thinks that as many as two more centre-backs could arrive.

What did Bridge say about January?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that Tottenham could move for one or maybe even two defenders in January."

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

With Conte and Fabio Paratici joining forces in January, Serie A is clearly going to be a market that the pair will be hoping to exploit next month.

Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that Torino's Gleison Bremer is on Paratici's wish-list this winter, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been linked with Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea, but with PSG, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid all in the running, it's unlikely that Paratici will come out on top, whilst the Daily Star believe that Spurs are keen on signing his teammate Andreas Christensen, which is also slightly optimistic, not least because the London rivals rarely do business together.

