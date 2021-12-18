Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He may be known as a hard man in football, but a viral video has shown Roy Keane to be a seriously top bloke off the pitch.

The Irishman was notorious for being a bit of a loose cannon on the football field, often picking up bookings and getting into scraps with the opposition.

In more recent times, Keane has become more popular for his no-nonsense punditry, which has just so happened to coincide with Manchester United's downturn in form.

In a new viral Twitter video, paediatric nurse Dr Niamh Loinsigh has shared a truly heart-warming story of how, in her mind, Keane helped save a seriously ill child's life.

Wanting to share a positive story, Dr Loinsigh said that she debated now posting the video on Twitter, but ultimately decided that it was the right thing to do.

She explained that without any fanfare and completely unannounced, Keane turned up to the paediatric ward she was working at one Christmas 20 years ago to surprise the children.

The incident, which is truly heart-warming, was described by the doctor as the closest thing she's ever seen to a "Christmas miracle".

Keane visited a rather ill child, who doctors feared wasn't going to make it, and Niamh explains that she thinks Roy saved them.

Dr Loinsigh explains that, at least in her mind, Keane provided the child with the boost that they needed to pull through.

The boost in energy and morale that the child received from their meeting with the former Man United midfielder ensured that the child was able to make a full recovery and go home.

In a subsequent tweet, Dr Loinsigh said that she hopes Keans "knows the huge impact" that he has any on many lives, including this young child.

It's great to see that despite having a reputation of being a bit of a rough character, Keane was able to put that to one side and seriously help those in need.

